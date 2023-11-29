Dozens of sleeping bags given to San Diego's homeless on Giving Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Life on the street can be a tough time — just ask Roger, who’s been homeless in San Diego for two years now.

“Finding resources, sticking to your goals and getting through the day is very difficult, let alone reaching goals and getting off of the streets,” Roger said.

One could also ask Aaron Barrett, who’s now off the city's streets.

“So, I was addicted to fentanyl. I was homeless. I was on the streets for seven years,” Barrett said. “I’ve been clean and sober now for two years.”

Barrett’s now a volunteer with We See You San Diego, a local nonprofit helping the unhoused in the area.

On Tuesday, the Lucky Duck Foundation and We See You San Diego came together to help those on the streets with We See You San Diego’s weekly dinner, providing pathway to get off the streets and these black bags that more than meets the eye.

“It’s a winter coat that transforms into a sleeping bag. You can fold it up and put it into a carrying case or you can fold it all the way out and it's a full-on sleeping bag,” said Drew Moser, the executive director of Lucky Duck Foundation.

And with this Tuesday, it’s Giving Tuesday.

“A $150 donation can provide two winter coats because all donations are matched thanks to the San Diego Foundation up to $150,000 between now and the end of the year,” Moser said.

Lucky Duck and We See You San Diego planned on giving out 250 of these sleeping bag coats at the event on Tuesday night. But, Lucky Duck said the overall goal is to get 4,000 of these coats in the hands of the unhoused living in our community throughout San Diego during this fall and winter.

“I was cold in my own house last night. I can’t even imagine how cold it is for people how don’t have something to keep warm in when it’s 40 degrees at night,” said Laura Chez, executive director of We See You San Diego. "So, today's really important for that reason, if it weren't for the generosity of our friends in San Diego, we wouldn't be able to have these jackets."

And Barrett, who had one of the coats in the past, said they’re a game changer.

“The riverbed is about 10 degrees colder than street side. You know it was crucial; probably lifesaving,” Barrett said.

A lifesaving resource for people like roger giving something so simple.

“Probably the warmth of it and that I won’t be cold; that my feet won’t be cold, that my hands won’t be cold, that I feel secure,” Roger said.