Dozens of migrants intercepted off San Diego coast last weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Six dozen migrants from Mexico, Central, South America and Africa were intercepted trying to illegally enter the United States off the Southern California coast last weekend, officials said Thursday.

On Saturday, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations unit from San Diego interdicted three vessels carrying 36 people near San Clemente Island, according to the agency.

The first interdiction occurred southeast of San Clemente Island when an AMO crew identified a "vessel of interest." The boat reportedly carried 10 Mexican nationals, who were transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock and later turned over to the Border Patrol for processing.

The same crew interdicted a second vessel in the area. The 21-foot vessel carried nine Mexican nationals and stopped without incident, the CBP reported. The migrants were transferred to the Cutter Haddock and turned over to Border Patrol agents.

A third vessel south of San Clemente Island was interdicted shortly afterward. The vessel allegedly carried 17 Mexican nationals, who were turned over to customs agents for processing.

Criminal histories for some of those apprehended include suspicion of re-entry after deportation, driving under the influence, firearm possession, domestic violence, grand theft and resisting arrest, authorities said.

An AMO aircrew provided watch for the three interdictions.

"Whether on land, in the air or on the sea, CBP is coming after those who choose to break our laws and try to enter our country illegally, especially dangerous criminals who threaten our communities," CBP AMO Executive Director Hunter Robinson said in a statement. "These interdictions exemplify how CBP works alongside our law enforcement and national defense partners in a whole-of-government approach to protecting America's borders."

Other interdictions included:

-- On Saturday, the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour and the USS Augusta coordinated to stop another vessel, apprehending 16 people who were turned over to Border Patrol agents.

-- On Sunday, the Rednour intercepted a vessel about 8.5 miles west of Sunset Cliffs. Its crew turned over all 20 people to Border Patrol agents.

"Ensuring our country is safe doesn't stop with apprehending those who attempt to enter illegally," CBP San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre said. "Working alongside our CBP and DHS partners and the U.S. Attorney's Office, we will identify, investigate, and hold accountable every individual involved in these criminal smuggling operations including those piloting the vessels, the coordinators, facilitators, and the foreign terrorist organizations directing them. Together, we are committed to dismantling these networks and pursuing all available consequences to the fullest extent of the law."

Authorities said they will process all suspected migrants for removal or federal prosecution.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.