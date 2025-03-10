Dozens of local athletes head to The Line Training to get recruited

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For young softball players here in San Diego, their path to the next level can be found through the doors at The Line Training center. That includes Ava Barrios, a junior at Christian High School, she tells me she always knew she wanted to play softball..

"I started playing softball at 5-years-old," she says. "Then definitely my second year of 14U that's when I really started to get serious about playing in college."

A stop on that journey was right here at The Line Training with co-owners and coaches Scott Ramuno and Steven Wallen.

"We are strictly here to get trained young female athletes and get them recruited to college," says Wallen.

Since its inception in 2021, this softball-only facility has helped dozens of young female athletes from all corners of the county including Barrios.

"I feel like he's brought out the best in me as a pitcher and I feel like I never knew like how good I could possibly be unless until I came here," Barrios says, whose committed to playing softball at Long Beach State University in 2026.

A big focus for each player are the metrics at this facility, especially from using Rapsodo.

"That's one of many technologies we use, but that's the one that's helped put these players on the radar," says Ramuno. "So we've established a very good reputation with colleges here where they trust what we're doing."

The success of their hard work is written on the walls with the many faces of the young athletes they've helped make it to that next level. It's not only helped Barrios punch her ticket to a scholarship at Long Beach State, but also makes sure she's ready when she steps in that circle at the next level.

"Coming in here definitely does build my confidence because I feel like the more extra work I do, I feel like the more confident as I like go in the game," she tells me. "I just don't feel like I can get that anywhere else."