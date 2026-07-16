Dozens of horses moved from Julian rescue site to El Cajon equine center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Months after taking over care of more than 700 animals from the Villa Chardonnay property in Julian, the San Diego Humane Society Thursday announced it has moved 54 horses to Willow Glen Equestrian Centre in El Cajon.

An additional four horses were moved to SDHS's Escondido Campus for behavioral and medical care.

The development is the latest in a saga dating back at least to May 1, when a San Diego Superior Court Judge transferred care of the 728 animals -- including horses, cats, dogs and livestock -- to the organization.

Among the mammals and fowl impounded at Villa Chardonnay in the 4500 block of Boulder Creek Road in what the Humane Society called a "mass rescue operation," were more than 130 cats, along with more than 30 dogs, and dozens of other animals including 165 horses and several ponies, donkeys, alpacas, geese, chickens, roosters, turkeys, goats, peacocks, ravens, a crow and according to the Humane Society.

The most recent move of the horses took place over three days, from July 13-15, and was "coordinated to ensure the safety and well-being of every horse," a SDHS statement read. Willow Glen is also more accessible for staff, volunteers and prospective adopters. Local nonprofit H.E.R.O. Grounds helped secure the new space for the dozens of horses.

"Moving these horses is an important step forward in their recovery," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. "This new location allows us to continue providing the individualized care they need in a safer, more efficient setting while also making it easier for our teams to support them, and potential adopters to give them the new lives they deserve. We're grateful to H.E.R.O. Grounds for helping us secure this space as well as Willow Glen's desire to support these animals in need."

Since the rescue of the neglected animals in early May, SDHS has provided medical care, nutritional support and rehabilitation while finding homes or rescue partners for hundreds of cats, dogs and farm animals.

SDHS has already received "significant interest" from the public hoping to adopt the rescued horses. While the horses are not available for public viewing, those interested in adopting can email horses@sdhumane.org to learn more.

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