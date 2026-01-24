Dozens of flights into and out of San Diego canceled or delayed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 70 flights into and out of San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed today due to a major winter storm gripping a vast stretch of the United States.

Thirty-four flights had been canceled as of mid-morning Saturday, while 38 flights experienced delays, according to Flight Aware and the SAN website.

Most of the canceled flights were to or from Dallas, Austin, Nashville or the East Coast, with some West Coast flights also affected.

The impact on San Diego departures and arrivals comes amidst thousands of other flights that have been canceled or delayed nationwide, as a mix of snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures were expected to bear down on more than 180 million people across the country.

The storm was expected to last through the weekend and into next week, according to forecasters.

