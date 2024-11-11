Donation drive for migrants ramps up after election results

Border Kindness held a donation drive Sunday specifically to gather winter weather items for people crossing the border into the United States.

“We've met people in the middle of the desert that have been lost for days, their feet completely covered in blisters, which can be a death sentence for people as they're crossing,” said Jacqueline Arellano, the Director of Programs in the United States for Border Kindness.

Jacqueline Arellano and her team with Border Kindness have helped asylum seekers, migrants, and refugees when faced with harsh conditions.

“We drive out to anywhere along the California border that we've determined will be the route of the day,” said Arellano. “We have supplies including water, pop top cans of food that are easily opened."

Over the years, Arellano says she's met people in the middle of the desert who were wearing sandals in 25-degree weather, exposing their feet to the harsh conditions.

Arellano told ABC 10News that the simple gesture of reaching into the back of your closet and donating clothes at one of their drop-off sites, like Cafeina Cafe, could save a life.

“It seems like the least we can do, honestly. Like I'm the daughter of immigrants. I grew up in the Imperial Valley, so the border has been the backdrop of my life," she says.

The border was a main focus during the 2024 Presidential Election cycle, with both candidates highlighting their policies along the campaign trail.

“It does kind of bring a sense of dread because we don't know what is going to happen, but we have a pretty good idea that it's gonna be chaotic and difficult,” said Arellano.

They are working even harder to keep humanity at the center of the political decisions.

If you would like to help out Border Kindness, more information can be found on their website.