Don Diego VFW in need of new commercial refrigerator to continue helping flood victims with meals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Don Diego VFW 7420 needs some help after helping to provide free meals for flood victims for several weeks.

The VFW has been taking donations and storing food that volunteer chefs prepare for families since Feb. 2. The group provides 100 to 400 meals a day.

This week, the VFW's commercial refrigerator broke down. It stores ingredients and prepared meals ready for distribution.

The VFW says they were told the refrigerator was not repairable, so they're hoping the community can help them with a donation or a lead to find the best deal for a new fridge.

In the meantime, the post keeps ingredients and meals in other standard refrigerators and is determined to continue providing the meals.

Anyone who can help is asked to call or visit the VFW at the corner of Evans Street and Logan Avenue. The number for the VFW is (619) 239-5373.