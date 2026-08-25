Domestic violence suspect arrested in Valley Center after 2-hour standoff

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - A man was arrested today in what the county

Sheriff's Office said was a two-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in

Valley Center, stemming from a domestic violence incident.

According to the county Valley Center Sheriff's Substation, the

standoff began just before 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 14100 block of Hilldale

Road, near Cole Grande Road, where deputies found a woman with non-life-

threatening stab wound.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old David Valencia, ``fled the

scene and barricaded himself in a portable restroom on a neighboring property,'' according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

``He claimed to be armed with a firearm and refused to comply with

deputies' instructions. Deputies made repeated attempts to speak with Valencia and negotiate his peaceful surrender.''

After initial negotiations were unsuccessful, the Sheriff's Special

Enforcement Detail and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to assist,

authorities said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. sheriff's deputies arrested Valencia, with

assistance from a sheriff's K-9.

Valencia was taken to a hospital for treatment and ``will be booked

into the Vista Detention Facility on (suspicion of) felony assault charges,''

the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said that ``out of an abundance of caution,''

Valley Center High School and nearby schools were placed on a temporary secure campus status until the situation was resolved. That status allows classroom

instruction to continue so long as the doors are locked, authorities said.

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