Dogs ride the waves at Helen Woodward's Surf-a-thon

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Fifty dogs and their owners gathered at Dog Beach in Del Mar for the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-a-thon Sunday morning, the longest-running dog surfing event in the U.S.

The event raises money to support the center’s services for orphaned and at-risk dogs.

KGTV

The competition featured dogs of all sizes and ages, with each competing in a 10-minute heat. A popular duo at the event was Kentucky Gallahue and his dog, Derby.

This was their eighth—and final—year competing. Derby, now 11 years old, is retiring from surfing competitions. Gallahue reflected on their time together during an interview with ABC 10News.

"Every time we go out, just seeing all the fans' faces and smiles—it’s all cumulative," Gallahue said. "I can't pinpoint one [memory], but man, this one is going to be one to remember."

KGTV

To cap off their eight years together, Derby caught the last wave of his heat.

Donations to support the Helen Woodward Animal Center can be made here.