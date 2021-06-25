Dogs from Mexico arrive at Encinitas' Rancho Coastal Humane Society to find forever homes

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Several canines arrived in San Diego this week from Mexico in hopes of finding a loving family to adopt them.

The 25 puppies and dogs were brought from Rescue Fenix in Obregon, Sonora, MX, to Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas this week after being rescued from a life alone on the street.

The dog breeds include Terriers, Hounds, Chihuahuas, Husky, Lab, and Pit Bull mixes. The canines will end up at Rancho Coastal Humane Society, Camp Pendleton Domestic Animal Services, and Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego.

"These dogs were rescued from streets, alleys, and anywhere else they could find safety," said RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. "Many of them would not have survived if they had not been taken to Rescue Fenix in Obregon."

RCHS's staff will vaccinate, spay or neuter, and microchip the puppies and dogs before they are put up for adoption. For more information on adoptable pets at RCHS, click here, or call 760-753-6413.