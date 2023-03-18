Dog owner searching for Teacup Yorkie after it was stolen near home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Bay Terraces woman pleads for whoever snatched up her eight-year-old Teacup Yorkie to bring her home.

“Sassy’s a very energetic, loving dog. She’s a major part of my life,” Marybeth Livengood, the dog’s owner, said.

“I’m a cat person, not a dog person. So for me to have a dog was a biggie, and for me to love that dog like I loved that dog," she said. "It’s like they; somebody ripped away part of my family.”

A Ring camera on a neighbor’s home in Bay Terraces home catching the moment Sassy was ripped away from Livengood on the morning of March 4.

San Diego Police say Sassy was let outside to use the bathroom unattended.

Livengood told ABC 10News she’s always with Sassy when she goes outside.

“It was a rare time that she went out. But this one was I wasn’t letting her out. It was cold. She had no leash on, and I had no coat on. This was just let the cat out; the cat wants to go out,” Livengood said.

As she went back inside for a jacket to keep an eye on Sassy, she noticed something.

“When I was coming out, there was a car parked out in front of my window,” Livengood said.

Unbeknownst to Livengood, Police said an unknown suspect in a white Toyota Camry picked up Sassy outside and then later drove off with her.

“From the time I turn my back to come in, she took the dog parked up here. My friend said it was a minute and 57 seconds before she left again,” Livengood said.

Livengood had plenty of things going through her mind upon seeing this heartbreaking video.

“I shouldn’t have gotten the jacket. I should always have a leash on her even if I’m opening the door for the cat. I mean all of these things, and it was very hard to see. I just keep hoping that whoever has her is kind. Now I’m going to start crying. I just miss her so much,” Livengood said.

As police are investigating this reported dognapping, Sassy’s mom is getting the word about Sassy’s situation with flyers plastered all over the area.

And Livengood has one thing to say for those who decided to take her beloved Sassy.

“If I met her in person, my question would be, first of all, I’m not angry. I’m just stunned, and my question would be, ‘Why would you take my dog, my family member? What makes that alright for you?’” Livengood said.

She has set up an email, 1doggonesd@gmail.com, for folks who have any information about her Yorkie, as police are asking if anyone knows anything to contact them as well.

Sassy’s owner says her Yorkie has a long tail which is not normal because most Yorkies have their tails cut.

