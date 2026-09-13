Dog Missing for Nearly 3 Years Reunited with Family After Microchip Scan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A dog missing for nearly three years has been reunited with his family after being found abandoned at a safe sleeping site, officials announced Thursday.

Humane Law Enforcement officers responded Tuesday evening to a call about an abandoned dog at the Jewish Family Service Safe Sleeping site at 2209 Kincaid Road, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

After securing the animal, officers scanned him for a microchip. The scan came back positive, revealing that Colby had been registered and reported missing since Sept. 27, 2023. Officers worked to confirm contact details and reached Colby's family around 9:30 p.m. The owner immediately woke her children to share the news that Colby was coming home.

Because the family had not owned a dog for nearly three years, the owner spent the night and the next morning gathering supplies. Colby arrived flea-infested with a possible skin infection beneath matted fur. The SDHS medical team provided grooming, a bath, vaccines and a wellness check to ensure a comfortable homecoming.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colby reunited with his owner, Cindy and young Gregory. The family opted to have Colby neutered before bringing him home Thursday afternoon upon learning the humane society encourages spaying and neutering.

Animal welfare officials emphasized that microchips work, but keeping contact details current and filing missing pet reports remain essential.

