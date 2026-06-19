Dog found dead, dozens of other animals removed from Rancho Santa Fe property

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A dog was found dead and dozens of other animals were removed from a Rancho Santa Fe property this week by county officials investigating a report of animal neglect.

County Animal Services officials say that while investigating possible neglect involving horses at an El Camino Real home, officers responding to the property on Wednesday found a dead dog inside the home and several other animals showing "signs of medical issues, including being underweight and having skin and dental conditions."

Animals were removed from the home and are being cared for at county shelters in Carlsbad and Bonita, according to the county.

The recovered animals include:



Two horses

One pony

Four miniature horses

Two goats

Four geese

24 dogs

One cat

In a statement, the county stated, "The investigation into the case is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time. "

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