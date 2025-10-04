Doctor's heart attack experience leads to community health advocacy

A Filipino-American internal medicine specialist who experienced his own heart attack is now working to raise awareness about heart disease in the Filipino community through a groundbreaking health event.

Dr. Renato de la Rosa was treating patients as usual when he began experiencing severe chest pain that wouldn't subside.

"I called 911 because the chest pain wouldn't go away," de la Rosa said.

As a medical professional, he recognized the warning signs immediately.

"I read my own EKG, so I told them bring me to the hospital," de la Rosa said.

The moment marked a dramatic role reversal for the internal medicine specialist, who found himself as a patient in the emergency room at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center after years of treating others.

"I couldn't even raise my arms due to the pain and fatigues things like that," de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa required bypass surgery and a lengthy recovery period. During his healing process, he decided to make significant lifestyle changes and began examining how his Filipino heritage contributed to his health challenges.

According to the World Health Organization, heart disease is the leading cause of death among Filipinos. De la Rosa attributes this to both Filipino food culture and genetics.

"I think we love salty foods. We love sugary, I mean sugary sweet. Sweet food, we love oily food as well, so all those high should be high note of food we love to do that," de la Rosa said.

He also explained the genetic component affecting many Filipinos.

"We have a very small threshold for the fat to go inside the visceral fat to the liver. So you will say we are part of this syndrome called TI or TOFI, which is thin outside but fat inside. So probably I am a part of that syndrome," de la Rosa said.

Following his heart attack, de la Rosa committed to staying active through running and hiking while making better dietary choices. He eliminated soda and sugary drinks from his diet and reduced his carbohydrate intake.

His motivation extends beyond personal health.

"I had a battle cry that I don't want to be a burden to my kids," de la Rosa said.

Now, as a member of the Philippine Medical Association, de la Rosa is helping to raise awareness about heart disease in the Filipino community. The organization is hosting the Carabao 5K Walk in Chula Vista, the first event of its kind designed to promote health and wellness specifically within the Filipino community.

De la Rosa emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility in health management.

"We have to be accountable for our own health. Everyone should know that. It's not only for the doctors but the patients themselves; they have to be accountable for their own health," de la Rosa said.

The Carabao 5K Walk is sold out, but community members can still visit the Bayfront in Chula Vista to access heart health information and browse vendor booths. The event begins at 8 a.m.

