DMV to open early for REAL ID appointments ahead of May 7 deadline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California DMV is offering early appointments for drivers to get a Real ID as the May 7 deadline approaches. Drivers can schedule an appointment at select locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, between April 14 and June 27.

Four DMV locations are offering appointments in San Diego County:



San Diego, Clairemont

Poway

El Cajon

San Marcos

Starting May 7, you will need either a Real ID or your passport to board domestic flights.

Before you make your appointment at the DMV, you must apply online and upload documents for your application. In order to receive your Real ID, you must provide one document for proof of identity and two documents for proof of residency in California.

You can find the link for the Real ID checklist here.

For a side-by-side comparison of a Real ID and a non-Real ID in California, watch the video at the top of this page.