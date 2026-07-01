Dispute between 2 residents in Spring Valley neighborhood leads to SWAT standoff

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A dispute between two Spring Valley residents — one allegedly armed with a gun — led to a SWAT standoff Tuesday that ended with one of the neighbors under arrest.

One of the people involved in the hostile confrontation in the 9000 block of Mac Lane made a 911 call shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that the other had made threats of violence while armed with a firearm, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, 34-year-old John Lewis, allegedly retreated into his home, Sgt. Matthew Moser said.

After the suspect failed to comply with repeated orders to exit the house and surrender, a special weapons and tactics team was called in.

The stalemate continued until about 3 p.m., when Lewis came out of the residence and surrendered without further incident.

Lewis was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of issuing criminal threats.

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