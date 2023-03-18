Disabled senior, Uber Eats driver describes road rage attack in Rancho San Diego

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A disabled senior is recounting a night as an Uber Eats driver that ended in violence.

69-year-old Robert Garcia was more than eight hours into a shift delivering for Uber Eats Monday night, when he got an order to pick up at the Rubio's at the Rancho San Diego Towne Center.

Because of his chronic back issue, Garcia crossed this street toward Rubio’s, walking slowly. He says a speeding gray car coming into the shopping center nearly hit him.

“I was really surprised it almost hit me. It was about a foot away,” said Garcia through a translator.

Garcia says a car then stopped, and a man in his 30s got out.

“He was angry and got close to me, yelling and swearing,” said Garcia.

Garcia, who doesn't know much English, turned to walk away.

“I turned and he punched me in the head, and I went to the ground, unconscious for a few moments. I was very disoriented,” said Garcia.

Witnesses say the driver took off, while bystanders tended to Garcia. He suffered injuries to his right arm and left hand, along with headaches. It’s unclear is he suffered a concussion.

He also reaggravated his back issues.

“I was afraid for my back, and the pain is bad,” said Garcia.

Garcia says he still can't believe the driver who direct his road rage at him.

"That's not right, to hit a senior for walking too slow,” said Garcia.

Garcia says he's sharing his story in hope of getting the driver off the roads.

“He was out of control. Next time, someone could get more hurt or worse,” said Garcia.

Deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a grey Infinity, 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Detective Tony Bailey at Tony.Bailey@sdsheriff.org.