Disabled Mira Mesa man completes 'Pitch for Awareness' mission at MLB stadiums

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - After 15 years, it’s mission complete for a disabled Mira Mesa man who set out to toss out the ceremonial first pitch at every Major League Baseball stadium.

“I’m relieved, and still amazed I pulled this off,” said Tom Willis, 64.

A day later, the emotions are quick to surface for Tom Willis, after his long-held dream came true.

“Gets to me. It gets to me,” said Willis, choking back tears.

“It’s overwhelming. It will always be overwhelming. Something I was able to accomplish in my life,” said Willis.

I first met Willis in 2006. Born without arms, Willis became a motivational speaker, sharing his story at local schools.

Two years later, he was invited by the San Diego Padres to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Petco Park, which sparked a mission to toss out the first pitch at all 30 Major League stadiums, using his feet.

“When a person sees my first, I hope they understand that people with disabilities people have many skills, and should be valued as people,” said Willis.

After a string of first pitches, the invites dried up in 2015. Thanks to a chance meeting with a Padres executive a few years ago, the invites started coming again.

After tossing the first pitch at Yankees Stadium a few weeks ago, he received an invite for his final stadium, Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

“I was dumbfounded. This is what I’m been waiting for,” said Willis.

On Sunday, before the final game of the season, Willis made a pitch that skipped a few feet in front of home plate and into the glove.

“Just dropped to my knees, so thankful,” said Willis.

An emotional Willis thought of the family and friends who supported him.

Moments later came a total surprise. An Angels player presented him with a jersey with his name on it, adding to the emotion.

After 15 years, his ‘Pitch for Awareness’ mission was complete.

“It says if you want something in life, and you think it’s impossible, it's not … With persistence and patience, you can make anything happen in your life,” said Willis.

Willis says he plans to retire from pitching, although if a team wanted to invite him for a playoff game, he says he'd make an exception.

Willis plans to build a program around his feat for appearances as a motivational speaker.