'Ding-dong ditch' in Coronado ends with fireworks explosion

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows the ring of a doorbell in Coronado, followed by an explosive scene.

“My neighborhood is peaceful and tranquil,” said Tina Gavzie.

Along 7th Street in Coronado, the tranquility was interrupted, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows someone lighting fireworks in the road, as another person in a hoodie walks up to Gavzie's door and rings the bell.

“Heard the doorbell. I approached the door. My dogs are barking. Through the window, I see blue and red lights. I thought, assumed it was the police,” said Gavzie.

It wasn't the police, but a fireworks explosion in front of her home. A large fireworks shell was found in the middle of the street, about nine feet away from her car.

“Very scared it was going to catch on fire,” said Gavzie.

Her car was undamaged.

The same can't be said for the front doors of some homes, the targets of ‘ding-dong ditch’ pranks that I’ve reported on in the North County in the past year.

Teens have been recorded kicking doors. Some have even rammed doors with ebikes, before taking off. Many of the pranks were apparently fueled by a TikTok challenge.

Back in 2020, ABC10News reported on a ‘ding dong ditch’ in San Marcos, where fireworks were set off on a porch.

All these incidents are centered around a familiar prank, with a new, potentially damaging twist.

“I fear this was happen again and next time, someone will get hurt,” said Gavzie.

Gavzie did file a report with Coronado Police.