Did you smell smoke this morning? Could be from the Border 21 fire

As firefighters work to stop the spread of the Border 21 Fire near the U.S.-Mexico border, concerns are being raised over the effects the smoke from the blaze will have on San Diego County’s air quality.

The fire erupted in Mexico on Wednesday, and it traveled across the border Thursday into Potrero.

Cal Fire San Diego said it has burned four acres in the U.S. and at least 450 acres in Mexico, with the potential to reach thousands of acres.

Evacuation warnings were issued and remained in effect as of Friday morning for the area just west of Tecate, California.

“Crews, they don’t have the relative humidity or heat on their side, but once we inch toward the weekend, that relative humidity is going to go up. That’s good news. The more moisture the better it is as crews battle the wildfires down south," said ABC 10News Pinpoint Meteorologist Vanessa Paz.

Paz said although many San Diegans smelled smoke in the air on Friday morning but no air quality advisories are in place.

She said ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather models show that air quality is mostly moderate around the county, making air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups closer to the coast.

"The good news is once we get towards those afternoon hours, that’s when the air mixes out … We have the sun that’s heating up the ground. A lot of that heat rises, and it allows for those clouds [and] that fog to mix out," she said.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said if you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, you should limit your exposure by staying inside, running your air conditioner, and if you have to be outside -- wear a N-95 mask.

Because San Diego County is in the midst of wildfire season, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said it’s best to prepare now and have personal belongings ready if you have to evacuate.