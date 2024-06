SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SpaceX launched 20 Starlink internet satellites into space from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into orbit, and the launch was visible from across Southern California, including San Diego.

This is part of SpaceX's ongoing effort to expand its Starlink network, which aims to provide global high-speed internet coverage. Previous launches in March were also seen flying across San Diego County skies.