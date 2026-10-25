Dia de Muertos celebration brings hundreds to downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of people gathered at the County Administration Center in downtown San Diego on Saturday for the annual Dia de Muertos celebration.

The free event brought together community members, artists and local leaders for an afternoon of live music, dance, art and remembrance, including community-built altars, or ofrendas.

County District 1 Supervisor Paloma Aguirre said holding the celebration on county grounds sends an important message.

“Celebrating Dia de Muertos here at the County of San Diego is deeply meaningful. San Diego is a diverse border community whose history and culture are inextricably tied to our binational roots. By holding this event in county space, we are making a clear statement: our rich cultural heritage is an integral part of San Diego County's identity, and everyone in our community belongs here,” Aguirre said.

The event also featured performances by youth groups and concluded with a community dance.