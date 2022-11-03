Día de los Muertos renews calls for immigration reforms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families that have lost loved ones in search of the American dream honored them Wednesday for Día de los Muertos, while immigration groups used the holiday to call for policy changes and immigration reform.

One local family turned their tragedy into triumph for others after their loved ones were found in the hot Arizona desert.

Stephanie Ortiz remembers vividly when she first heard her two uncles needed desperate help, while attempting to cross the border years ago.

Her dad, Ely Ortiz, tried to call for help but it wasn’t easy and it was confusing and months later, her father recovered the remains of her uncles.

The family founded Aguilas del Desierto or Eagles of the Desert, a non-profit that helps families locate loved ones or rescue those in need.

On Día de los Muertos, the Southern Border Communities Coalition highlighted the number of migrants who lose their lives attempting to cross calling for the Biden administration and congress to end policies like Title 42, that prevent migrants from seeking asylum. They say, forcing people to make the risky attempt to cross.

In fiscal year 2022, according to CBP numbers a record high, 853 people lost their lives.

Aguilas del Desierto also tries to save lives through prevention, speaking to migrants at shelters throughout Mexico about the dangers of entering the country illegally.

So far the Biden administration has made no formal announcements to end Title 42, instead last month it was expanded to include people from Venezuela.