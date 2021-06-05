Detectives seize more than 3,900 marijuana plants from illegal grow site

WARNER SPRINGS (CNS) - More than 3,900 marijuana plants were seized by San Diego County Sheriff's Department personnel Friday after they served a search warrant at an illegal grow operation in Warner Springs.

San Diego County code compliance officers also discovered several dangerous violations and environmental-related crimes related to the operation.

The warrant was served at the site in the 30800 block of Chihuahua Valley Road at about 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Kamon Harris.

Detectives seized 3,916 live marijuana plants that were valued at nearly $1.5 million. Investigators said they believe the marijuana was destined for unlicensed Southern California pot shops, Harris said.

The warrant was part of an investigation into illegal marijuana cultivation and sales in San Diego County, and was issued following community concerns regarding illegal marijuana operations near schools and residential areas, Harris said.