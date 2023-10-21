Detained Bahamian tourist to be released from Otay Mesa detention center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Speaking from a South Bay detention center, a Bahamian tourist says he will soon be released, after more than three weeks in custody.

“It’s been mentally traumatizing for me,” said Donavan Pinder, 30. “I was not prepared for this.”

Pinder, a Bahamian tourist, flew in from the Bahamas more than three weeks ago, to visit a friend.

Pinder says—as he's done many times—he was pre-cleared for his flight into the US and eventually to Southern California, needing only his stamped passport and a police certificate, in essence, a criminal background check.

After a few days of shopping, Pinder and his friend decided to explore Tijuana for a night, Pinder's first ever visit to Mexico.

“I was so excited,” said Pinder.

A photo shows a happy Pinder as they walked into Mexico. Two friends would join them there for tacos and dancing, before they headed back to the US border.

There, Pinder produced his passport and was taken into custody by US officials.

“I felt so upset. I felt violated. I couldn't believe it,” said Pinder.

Pinder was told, despite his initial legal entry, he needed a visa.

ABC 10News looked into it and according to the Customs and Border Protection website, Bahamian citizens, when entering the US from a third country, such as Mexico, do need to have a visa.

The requirement that Pinder says he's never heard of has led to several weeks in custody.

“It makes me feel like a criminal. It’s been emotionally draining,” said Pinder.

After legal counsel helped him submit all his documentation, a few days ago, he was told, all charges will be dropped. He'll be released sometime week, when he will fly home.

“I felt relieved, but also damaged at same time,” said Pinder.

Pinder says he's hoping US officials will create signage or verbally warn people about the requirement at border crossings.

ABC 10News reached out to Customs and Border Protection for a response. A spokesperson declined to comment citing privacy reasons.

A Gofundme campaignhas been set up to help Pinder with legal bills and other expenses.