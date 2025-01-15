Despite Uncertainty, Comic-Con to Remain in San Diego Through 2027

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One of San Diego's largest events, Comic-Con International, will remain in the city through at least 2027 as organizers signed a new agreement today.

The convention has been held annually in San Diego since 1970.

"Comic-Con is part of San Diego's identity, and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce that it will remain here through 2027," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This event is not just a celebration of creativity and fandom — it's a major economic driver for our city, supporting local businesses and showcasing San Diego on a global stage. We're proud to continue this incredible partnership and look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world."

Comic-Con 2024 attracted more than 135,000 attendees over its four-day run, generating a regional impact of more than $160 million, which includes both direct and indirect spending by visitors, officials said.

In 2022, Comic-Con generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for San Diego, according to city documents.

"Comic-Con is the most famous convention in the world and the largest event we host at the San Diego Convention Center. We never take it for granted," said Rip Rippetoe, the center's president and CEO. "We appreciate the Comic-Con team and all our partners who contribute to a successful event year after year."

Despite the connection to San Diego, the convention staying in the city has never been a given. Rumors circulate annually about moving it to other cities for a variety of reasons — hotel room availability and affordability chief among them.

"We are excited to stay in San Diego for the next few years, which is made possible, in large part, to the many hotels who offer competitive rates and meeting space," Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer said. "It is vitally important to maintain affordable hotel rates for the tens of thousands who visit San Diego for Comic-Con each summer and, while it came down to the wire, we are grateful for the additional hotels who came on board to allow for this agreement to be signed."

The next Comic-Con will take place July 24-27, with a preview night on July 23.

