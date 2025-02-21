Descanso business owner speaks out against Caltrans' proposal for no parking zone close to Hwy 79

(KGTV) — For more than a century Descanso Junction Restaurant has stood here off State Route 79. But for the last two decades it's been under ownership by Brett Cooker.

"We opened up in 2003," says Cooker.

And for all of those years, people have parked in the spots right outside his and other businesses doors along this stretch of Highway 79. It hasn't been a problem until now.

"Just out of the blue, myself and John Elliott across the street who owns the Trading Post -- we were both sent an email from Caltrans saying that we had to apply for an encroachment permit to maintain our parking spots."

Their choices were to sign and apply for the encroachment or run the risk of losing their spots.

"We were told if we don't start the process by the end of this month, we're gonna lose our parking."

Cooker fears a move like that could deter people from stopping by.

"That's a lot of customers that aren't gonna be able to stop and eat and it's really gonna affect not just our business-- but John's business, Barbie's business, and between all them there's 60 + vendors that sell their stuff out of here."

In a statement Caltrans said:

"Recent Traffic Safety reviews of State Route 79 revealed parking occurring on the shoulder of the highway and on state right of way. Parking is not allowed on the shoulders of state routes except in emergency situations. Parking spaces in front of some businesses were built on state right of way, and Caltrans is continuing discussions with business owners to reach a solution that meets traffic safety guidelines and has minimal impact to available parking spaces."

However, Cooker thinks otherwise.

"They really haven't worked with the community at all.

A town hall meeting was set for Thursday night between the community and Caltrans, where they were hoping to work and find some common ground. But now the two sides won't meet until next week. That marks another delay in finding out what they can do keep their customers.

"So I don't know where we go from here. Caltrans wants to set a meeting up with John and myself next week," Cooker says. "We're gonna go ahead and do that and we'll see where it goes from here but I hope he's got more answers than I've been able to get so far because until he can make me feel comfortable, I'm not gonna go sign it."