Deputies search for missing-at risk woman who disappeared from Los Jilgueros Preserve

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk woman who disappeared Friday night.

The department says Yanina Macdermot was last seen at the Los Jilgueros Preserve around 6 p.m. Friday.

Authorities describe her as five feet tall with a medium build and sandy blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pinkish-purple long sleeve shirt that extended to her knees along with black track pants and black slip-on shoes.

The department says Yanina is friendly and will attempt to start a conversation if mentioned by the name Sasha.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

