Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies search for missing-at risk woman who disappeared from Los Jilgueros Preserve

items.[0].image.alt
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Yanina Macdermot.png
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 11:22:18-04

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk woman who disappeared Friday night.

The department says Yanina Macdermot was last seen at the Los Jilgueros Preserve around 6 p.m. Friday.

Authorities describe her as five feet tall with a medium build and sandy blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pinkish-purple long sleeve shirt that extended to her knees along with black track pants and black slip-on shoes.

The department says Yanina is friendly and will attempt to start a conversation if mentioned by the name Sasha.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP