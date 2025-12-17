Deputies looking for missing 81-year-old Imperial Beach woman

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says it needs the public's help to find a missing 81-year-old Imperial Beach woman.

Deputies say Lijuan Cui went missing after leaving her home in the 700 block of 13th Street at around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Cui's family reported her missing after she didn't return by that evening.

Deputies describe Cui as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. She only speaks Mandarin and is not familiar with public transportation. The sheriff's office also says she is not carrying a cell phone on her person.

The family told deputies she has no known medical issues and has never gone missing before.

If you have seen Cui or know where she may be, call 911 or the sheriff's office at 858-868-3200.