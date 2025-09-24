Deputies investigate report of suspicious person following middle school student in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - Detectives from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of a suspicious person following a student to school.

A 13-year-old student as walking to Lemon Grove Middle School just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when they say they noticed an older man driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at a stop sign near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Lemon Grove Avenue, said Sgt. Steven Sepulveda of the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation.

The driver reportedly waved at the student as they crossed the street and then the driver then made a U-turn in their direction, according to the student. The student later explained that they feared the driver was planning on kidnapping them, the sheriff's office said.

The student began to run and was approached by a woman driving another vehicle. The woman asked the student if they needed help and offered them a ride to school. The student entered the woman's vehicle and was driven to Lemon Grove Middle School without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

School officials and deputies interviewed the student about the incident and at this time, there is not enough evidence to prove a crime took place. However, the case has been assigned to a sheriff's detective and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation at 619-337-2000.

