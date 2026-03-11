Deputies arrest suspect tied to 2 shootings on Palomar Mountain

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CNS) - A 46-year-old man suspected in two shootings on Palomar Mountain was taken into custody Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies assigned to the Valley Center Sheriff's Substation began investigating the latest shooting following a victim's report on Feb. 23, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told deputies that he was parked along a dirt road shoulder in the 32900 block of South Grade Road near the summit of Palomar Mountain, looking at the stars, moments before being approached by a man who then produced a handgun, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect fired a single round through the driver's side window as the victim was sitting inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene in an unspecified vehicle.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the shooting, authorities said, noting that a similar incident and a previous shooting had occurred on Oct. 6, 2025 -- striking the victim in the arm -- leading to investigators developing probable cause to identify the suspect as Richardo Berron.

Berron was taken into custody on Tuesday at the San Diego International Airport. During the investigation, a search warrant was served at Berron's residence in Chula Vista, where deputies located a 9mm handgun believed to be connected to at least one of the shootings, authorities said.

Berron was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

