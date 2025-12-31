Deputies arrest 16-year-old boy in alleged Uber carjacking in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (CNS) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of carjacking after allegedly using a "ghost gun" to force an Uber driver out of his vehicle in Valley Center, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Monday in the 16900 block of Eagle Way, where the teen requested a ride using the Uber app, according to sheriff's Sgt. Evan Sobczak.

"When the Uber driver arrived, the male suspect produced a unserialized 9mm 'ghost gun' handgun, pointed it at the driver, and forced him out of the vehicle," Sobczak said.

The suspect then allegedly drove off in the victim's car.

With assistance from San Pasqual Tribal Police officers, deputies located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in the 16800 block of Kuttap Way, Sobczak said.

A short time later, deputies detained a person matching the suspect description outside a nearby residence, Sobczak said.

The victim later positively identified the juvenile as the suspect, Sobczak added.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and possession of an unserialized firearm and booked into Juvenile Hall, according to the sergeant.

