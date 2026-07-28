Department of Labor proposes San Diego maritime job training site

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing to create a San Diego-based site focused on providing career and technical education necessary for maritime-related employment at local shipyards.

The proposal made in partnership with Huntington Ingalls Industries -- the nation's largest military shipbuilding company -- would establish a maritime-focused job corps center to help those pursuing shipbuilding careers finish their training and start work in the field.

Department of Labor officials and Huntington Ingalls executives met in San Diego last week to discuss the plans, which would have the San Diego Job Corps Center serve as an "advanced training transition hub" for program graduates across the country that offers relocation assistance and training.

"Strengthening our maritime talent pipeline has a two-fold benefit," Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said in a statement. "It gives hope to young men and women enrolled in pre-apprenticeship programs while helping restore America's maritime workforce and reanimating critical domestic supply chains."

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