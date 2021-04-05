Del Mar vaccination super station to be closed again due to lack of doses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccination super station is set to close for four days after Scripps Health says the system did not receive enough vaccine doses once again.

The multi-day closure comes one week after the site was forced to close for three days because it didn't receive enough doses.

This week's closure will occur on Wednesday, April 7; Friday, April 9; Saturday, April 10; and Sunday, April 11.

Patients who have appointments scheduled for appointments on those days will automatically be rescheduled in the MyTurn online scheduling system.

Appointments at the Del Mar location are by appointment only and no walk-ins are allowed.

Like last week's closure, this week's temporary pause comes as California prepares to expand vaccine eligibility once again. On April 15, Californians 16 and older will be eligible to get the shot.

California public health officials said that expansion of eligibility was made based on vaccine doses becoming increasingly available to the state.