Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Del Mar track officials outline safety measures ahead of Breeders' Cup

One of the biggest racing events of the year is coming to Del Mar this weekend, and track officials in Del Mar outlined some of the safety measures they're taking.
Track officials outline safety measures at Del Mar ahead of Breeders' Cup
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of the biggest racing events of the year comes to Del Mar this weekend, and track officials have outlined some of the safety measures they're taking.

The Breeders' Cup takes place Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1.

On Wednesday, track officials said more than 220 horses have undergone comprehensive veterinary reviews, including out-of-competition drug testing.

The track has also undergone safety measures, and new software is being used to assess track conditions.

"Each year, we bring in an international network of highly respected veterinarians, track experts, and team members who dedicate months of preparation to ensure our horses arrive healthy, our racing surfaces are consistent, and our competition is fair," says Drew Fleming, president and CEO of Breeders' Cup Limited.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader today!