Del Mar to hold pedestrian safety workshop

DEL MAR (CNS) — City officials reminded the public Thursday that a workshop designed to help pedestrians stay safe on city streets and in Del Mar's walkable downtown is scheduled for next week. The free, one-hour session will be co-hosted at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday by the city of Del Mar and Del Mar Community Connections at the Del Mar Civic Center Town Hall, according to the city.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jared Grieshaber and university researchers will lead the TREDWise workshop, which trains participants to identify risk factors and stay alert to common pedestrian hazards. Grieshaber will provide guidance on traffic rules and defensive walking to help make Del Mar's walkways safer.

The training is associated with the UC San Diego-based Transportation Research and Education for Driving Safety Center. The center includes experts in public health, medical engineering, law enforcement, and neuroscience, with a mission to prevent injury and death from traffic crashes and improve safe behaviors on the roadways, city officials said in a statement.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.