Del Mar race track to welcome fans back in time for summer season

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- Horse racing fans will be able to return for races at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club this summer.

DMTC officials said Tuesday they are “looking forward” to having fans at the track for its 82nd summer season, which kicks off July 16.

Officials cited “improving trends in public health data, growth in vaccination rates and the gradual relaxation of limits on attendance at sporting and performance venues in the state” in their announcement.

DMTC President and COO Josh Rubinstein said, “We will continue to follow the guidance of local health officials and our medical advisors, but based on what has been announced for other local attractions such as the San Diego Padres and SeaWorld, we are optimistic we will have fans in the stands this summer at some level. We have the advantages of a 350-acre site and a facility that can host people quite comfortably with appropriate social distancing as needed.”

DMTC officials did not say how many fans they will allow for races and they did release any guidance for spectators.

Officials added: “With its traditional opening day feature -- the Runhappy Oceanside Stakes -- topping the bill, the Friday, July 16 kickoff will initiate a Friday-Saturday-Sunday beginning to the first two weeks of the season. The remainder of the meet will feature Thursday-through- Sunday racing weeks with a finale on Labor Day Monday, September 6. First post daily throughout the stand will be at 2 p.m. with the exception of Fridays in which first post will be at 4 p.m.”