Del Mar Little Leaguer heading to Williamsport for Home Run Derby

DEL MAR, CA (KGTV) -- The Little League World Series gets underway this week minus a team from San Diego this year.

However, there is a 12-year-old from Del Mar that will be competing in the Little League World Series Home Run Derby. His name is Camden Nishnick and he loves hitting the long ball.

"I won the Del Mar Little League home run derby with 36 home runs, and that got me to Seattle, which is the West Regional Finals. I hit 43 home runs there and came in second place."

A second-place finish was good enough to qualify him for a trip to Williamsport as one of 8 finalists from around the country to compete in the Little League World Series Home Run Derby.

"Just getting there for the experience, and going to Williamsport with all the little leaguers is awesome. With all the other home run derby contestants from both the east and the west so it's awesome."

Hitting home runs is a combination of strength, bat speed, and even size that comes into play. But to be successful in the derby format, a good strategy also comes into play.

"My approach is to just try to get the ball in the air because the fences are not too far. So you have 90 seconds to hit as many as you can. I have to uppercut a little more, although it's not really a great swing, but it works for a home run derby."

While Camden's Del Mar 12U All-Star team came up short in their bid to make it to Williamsport, he's happy to be represented in the home run derby.

"I'd rather be there with my Del Mar Little League team, but being there by myself is the next best thing and that's pretty awesome."