Del Mar Fairground board rejects SANDAG proposal for train realignment

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- The board behind the Del Mar Fairgrounds rejected a proposal to have the LOSSAN train tracks run along the bluffs to the fairgrounds.

On Tuesday afternoon, it will be Del Mar City Council's turn to take a look at the same proposal.

A map from SANDAG shows the different proposals on where the bluffs section of the train tracks could move to.

Option A in pink is a proposal to relocate the LOSSAN tracks from the Del Mar Bluffs to start in Solana Beach and run underground along Interstate 5.

On Monday night, the Fairgrounds board rejected Option A.

SANDAG Option A, in pink, was the proposal which was rejected by the Fairground Board.

In that same Monday night meeting, numerous community members also voiced their concerns about the impacts this project could have on the equestrian community.

Carla Hayes, co-founder of Friends of Del Mar Horse Park, said, "Heavy construction equipment and horses, they don't mix. This is a very horse-oriented county. We have more horses per capita in San Diego County than any other county in the state of California."

Community members also believe any construction in that area could have a major economic impact on the hospitality industry, which relies on the fairgrounds.

Other location options are being considered.

The project is looking at options for relocating the rail to an inland location by 2035.

Friday, July 19, will be the final day SANDAG will hear public comments on the LOSSAN realignment project.