Del Cerro woman, pro-life advocate recounts 'abortion regret'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Local pro-life advocates continue to laud the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be struck down.

“Definitely relief. Definitely joy,” said Jacqueline Osborne.

When Osborne, 56, heard about the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, she became emotional.

"To have it be on the precipice that it could be, all answered prayer,” said Osborne.

Raised a Catholic, she was pro-choice, when she became pregnant 17 years ago at the age of 40. She had no previous children and had just broken up with her boyfriend of two years.

“I didn’t feel like financially I could take care of a child. I felt like I failed my faith, God, everybody … I felt completely alone,” said Osborne.

She made an appointment with a local Planned Parenthood office, and about six weeks into her pregnancy, she had an in-clinic abortion.

She said, soon after, the pain came.

“Emptiness was biggest thing. Like, just a hole,” said Osborne.

About five years later, at a healing retreat for women who've had miscarriages or had abortions, Osborne, herself a therapist, broke down, as the other women shared their heartbreak.

“Praying together, crying together. During confession, I sobbed,” said Osborne.

In those moments came a realization about her own abortion.

“God gave you a gift. It’s a gift. What do you do with gifts? You open it, accept it and love it … So instead of allowing God to create his masterpiece for me, I threw it away,” said Osborne.

Since that retreat, she's attended hundreds of pro-life vigils and events. She joined a campaign titled ‘Silent No More,’ where women have shared their regret over abortions.

She's hoping the Supreme Court will help prevent others from feeling that same regret.

“I never want someone else to to go through this, because I don't want them to feel that pain. I don't want them to have that hole that never goes away,” said Osborne.