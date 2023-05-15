Del Cerro mountain biker dies of heat-related illness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Friends and family are mourning the death of a Del Cerro father after the mountain biker passed away from a heat-related illness.

A photo shows a smiling Paul Fox on a Friday morning in late April. Fox was meeting a friend at the Palm Canyon Epic Trail south of Palm Springs for a 3-hour bike ride.

Fox's close friend Kurt Wolfe, who wasn't there, says the seasoned mountain biker ran into trouble.

"They had GPS with them, but took a wrong turn. They committed to the mistake, and it cost them an extra three hours, and they ran out of water,” said Wolfe.

More than six hours into the ride, as temperatures soared past 100°F, Fox suddenly got off his bike.

“My understanding is he had to stop, was kind of dazed and confused, and just fell over,” said Wolfe.

Fox rolled down a hill. His friend called 911, and paramedics arrived in SUVs.

While Fox suffered injuries in the fall, it was heat stroke that led him to be intubated at the hospital, his organs eventually failing.

On May 9, Fox, a father of 3, including a 9-year-old son, passed away from complications of the heat stroke at the age of 53.

“Burst out in uncontrollable sobs and tears, and just became, sorry, a really emotional moment. Still disbelief, painful,” said Wolfe, choking back tears.

Wolfe calls his friend, kind, funny, and brilliant.

Fox, who worked as a computer network security specialist, worked at the White House from 2003-2007.

Fox had been an avid mountain biker since he was young. He and Wolfe had gone on dozens of rides.

“People say I'd like to die doing what I love. If that’s a real thing, he died doing what he loved, but he definitely didn’t want to die now. It’s an absolute tragedy,” said Wolfe.

Loved ones are hoping to prevent other tragedies, by sharing Fox's story.

“If it's a dangerous situation, turn around … If you’re going to go to the desert, make sure you have plenty of water,” said Wolfe.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.