'Defending his church': Beloved Fallbrook church volunteer dies from ladder fall

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) - A beloved North County church volunteer is being remembered after he died from a ladder fall in his church.

Five days later, the grief is still pouring out at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fallbrook.

“You just have this wave of helplessness and ache,” said Head Elder Dan Houghton. “We're heartbroken as a church family.”

Before the weekend tragedy, there were two cases of burglary in April.

Houghton says storage containers were broken into. Nearly $15,000 in equipment, tools and music supplies were taken.

Among those who felt the violation was a deacon and volunteer, Isai Michel.

Michel grew up in the church, helping on the tech side. For more than 15 years, he has been the director of the audio-visual program.

After the break-ins, he and several other volunteers spent hours on Sunday, wiring and installing a security camera system.

“It was almost like he was defending his church home,” said Houghton.

As he was wrapping up, he realized he had left the light on in the attic, which connects to an office near the sanctuary.

As he's done countless times in the church, he climbed up an extension ladder.

“He was safety conscious and knew what he was doing. It was a freak accident we’re still trying to understand,” said Houghton.

A noise reportedly sent others racing into the room. Houghton says Michel had fallen, hit his head on the ground, and died at the scene.

The 37-year-old Michel, an engineer for a defense contractor, was a father to a 3-year-old girl. His wife was nearly two-months pregnant.

“It doesn't shake our faith, but at same time, we're coping with that pain,” said Houghton.

Houghton says Michel was a quiet, modest man, who devoted his free hours to his church.

“We are so proud of him. We will miss him terribly, but he was a hero to us. He died in the line of duty, serving God, while serving his church family,” said Houghton.

The sheriff's investigation into the death is ongoing. Houghton says because Michel was a volunteer, OSHA will not be conducting its own investigation. Houghton says his church will be implementing more safety protocols.

Meanwhile, a Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.