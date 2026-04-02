Deadly crash causes backup on the northbound lanes of I-805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a predawn collision on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa.

The victim was heading north aboard a CFMOTO 450SS sportbike that rear- ended a Ford Explorer near Murray Ridge Road at about 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The rider, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash forced a full shutdown of the northbound side of the freeway in the area for a time and a partial closure later in the morning.

All the affected lanes were open again as of shortly before 8 a.m., CHP spokesperson Michael Wessendorf said