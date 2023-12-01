Deadly Chula Vista stabbing leads to car chase

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are investigating a double stabbing in an East Chula Vista neighborhood Wed. night. It happened on Yanonali Ave. near Jacaranda Park about 8 p.m.

The suspect drove off and led police on a chase for 25 minutes. It ended where the 805 N meets the 8 Freeway. Police say the 42-year-old man they were looking for crashed into a divider, and later died.

Officers say it all started with an argument inside a Chula Vista home. They say the suspect attacked his 69-year-old mother and 42-year-old wife.

First responders tried to save the mother-in-law's life, but it was too late. She later died at a hospital. Police say the man's wife got cuts to her arms, but survived.

ABC 10News spoke to neighbors about the stabbing. They didn't want to go on camera, but tell us they heard screaming from blocks away at the same time the stabbing was reported.

Neighbors say they saw the whole thing ... watching the suspect speed away before crews took the mother-in-law away on a stretcher. May were rattled to watch it happen so close to home.

At this point, the victims' and suspect's identities have not been released.