Dead whale found floating off coast near Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) - A whale initially believed to have been beached was confirmed dead Monday, floating about 400 yards off the coast of San Elijo State Beach in Encinitas.

A team of lifeguards were dispatched early Monday morning to tow the carcass out to sea with personnel from California State Parks, according to the City of Encinitas.

Officials advised beachgoers to exercise caution before getting into the water for several days because at least one shark was spotted following the whale's carcass as it was being towed.

The whale's cause of death was unclear.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.