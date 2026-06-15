Dangerous swimming conditions at San Diego beaches this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A warning to swimmers along the San Diego County coast was in effect today from the National Weather Service and was expected to last through Friday evening.

The beach hazard statement was issued due to elevated surf and a strong rip current from the U.S./Mexico border and also included the beaches of Orange County.

"South swell from 190 degrees with a period of 14 to 16 seconds will generate surf of 3 to 6 feet with sets up to 7 feet along south-facing beaches, along with high rip current risk,'' the NWS said. ``San Diego County surf will be slightly lower, but hazardous swimming conditions still exist due to high rip current and longshore current risks.''

The NWS advised beachgoers to stay out of the water.

"If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm and do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help,'' the NWS said.

"If you have to swim out of a rip current, SWIM PARALLEL TO SHORE and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.''

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