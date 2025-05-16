CVPD officer remembered for compassion and service after unexpected death leaves department in mourning

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Flags remain at half-staff at the Chula Vista Police Department as they mourn the loss of a veteran officer who died unexpectedly.

A funeral was held Friday afternoon for Chula Vista Police Officer Manny Padilla at EastLake Church.

"It just feels like a hole in my heart," said Bianca, Padilla's daughter.

Bianca says Padilla, 53, died of an aortic tear, likely related to high blood pressure, for which he was taking medication. His wife Norma discovered him in their garage.

Bianca says she's still in shock several weeks after her father's death.

"He was in the garage, working out. That’s when she saw him," said Bianca. "Most precious man I know, the biggest heart.

Padilla served as a patrol officer with the Chula Vista Police Department for more than 18 years. His daughter says he was drawn to serving others.

"He loved his job, goes back to making people feel safe … him knowing that's what he could do for his community," said Bianca.

Detective David Martinez called Padilla a friend and fellow officer.

"When someone is having their worst day, they want someone who is compassionate, understanding and friendly. That was definitely Manny," said Martinez.

Padilla was also known for his willingness to work extra hours. He was a familiar face with the dispatchers, where he logged overtime hours for a short-staffed department.

"They absolutely adopted him as one of their own. Working out a lot of overtime. They loved him. They adopted him as one of their own," said Martinez.

Padilla's death marks another loss for a department still grieving the loss of Assistant Chief Phil Collum, who passed away a year ago after a battle with cancer.

"It's definitely been a rough go. It’s bought us closer, rallying around each other," said Martinez.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Padilla's family with funeral and other expenses.

