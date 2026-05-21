CVPD officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter in motorcyclist's crash death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A Chula Vista police officer who allegedly ran a red light while on duty and crashed into a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge.

Johan Jacobo, 29, is accused of causing the June 20, 2025, death of Simon Robledo, 28.

If convicted of the misdemeanor count, Jacobo would face up to one year in county jail. He remains out of custody on his own recognizance.

A Chula Vista Police Department spokesperson declined to comment on Jacobo's employment status due to the criminal case, as well as a pending wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Robledo's wife and young son.

CVPD referred comment to the city of Chula Vista, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robledo was struck about 6 p.m. within the intersection of Windingwalk Street and Olympic Parkway.

According to Deputy District Attorney Mei Owen, Jacobo was responding to a call when he proceeded through a red light, turned left and struck the victim. Robledo died at a hospital about an hour later.

The lawsuit filed last December against Jacobo and the city of Chula Vista alleges Jacobo was not in pursuit of anyone, nor were his patrol vehicle's lights or sirens activated.

"There is no rational explanation for his conduct in turning left against a red light and into the direct path of Simon Robledo," the lawsuit states.

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