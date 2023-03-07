Customers react to potential SDG&E rate increase ahead of public hearing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is asking its customers to weigh in on the idea of a rate increase which would start next year.

Monday evening marked the first of a series of four public hearings.

The schedule for the virtual and in-person meetings can be found here, as well as how to provide public comment.

The move is part of SDG&E's general rate case with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

SDG&E proposes a new budget every four years and allowing public comment is a part of the judicial process.

"There's going to be a lot of outrage," said Laurie Grant, an SDG&E customer who lives in Vista.

Grant initially spoke with 10News when the cost of her utilities more than doubled between the months of December and January, when SDG&E surged prices for a period of time.

Since then, Grant has "boycotted" the company, refusing to pay her bill and conserving as much energy as possible.

She bundles up in a coat and beanie at night to sleep.

Her bill for February decreased by roughly $200 dollars.

Grant says she was "horrified" at the notice regarding another potential rate increase next year.

"I think the only way that this is going to make a difference is if people don't pay their bill. Unfortunately, money talks," said Grant.

A statement from SDG&E reads:

“We recognize there is never a good time to request a rate increase. And we have worked hard to strike the right balance between the financial impacts on customers and the need to invest in new infrastructure that's critical to maintain the dependability our customers expect, ensuring public safety and planning for a clean energy future. Our budget proposal has no immediate impact on rates until it's approved by the CPUC, and we look forward to a transparent and public review of our request.” SDG&E Spokesperson

The key driver behind the need for a rate increase in mainly electric distribution improvements to help California reach the state's goal of achieving net zero carbon pollution.

The monthly average increase for customers would be $9.16 more dollars for the cost of gas and $8.45 more for the cost of electricity.

A final decision is expect to come from the CPUC several months in 2024.