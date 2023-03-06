SDG&E holding public forum on possible rate increase Monday, March 6

San Diego Gas and Electric is requesting a rate increase, and public participation hearings will be part of the process.

The first virtual forum will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6. This link will take you to the meeting webcast when it's active.

The second virtual forum is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. When the webcast is live, you can follow along at this link.

In-person forums will happen on Thursday, March 23, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Community Center, located at 2258 Island Ave. Specifically, the forums will be in the multipurpose room on the second floor.

You can also provide written comments ahead of the meetings here.